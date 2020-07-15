New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday in the national capital.
"The Chief Minister of Nagaland, Shri @Neiphiu_Rio calling on Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh in New Delhi," the Office of Defence Minister tweeted.
As the meeting was held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, both Nagaland Chief Minister and Union Defence Minister were seen wearing masks as well as maintaining social distancing. (ANI)
Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio calls on Rajnath Singh
ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2020 17:16 IST
