Nagaland firing incident: Army inquiry team visits Mon district, collects inputs

Mon (Nagaland) [India], December 29 (ANI): The Army inquiry team, which is probing the firing incident in Nagaland that led to the death of 13 civilians visited the site at Oting Village in Mon district on Wednesday.

The inquiry team, headed by a senior rank officer, a Major General, inspected the site to understand the circumstances in which the incident could have happened.

According to the Indian Army, the team also took along the witnesses for a better understanding of the situation and how events would have unfolded. Subsequently, the team was also present at Tizit Police Station, Mon District between to meet the cross-section of the society to obtain valuable information pertaining to the incident.

Army said it had requested twice, through public notices regarding any person having information, to directly share it, either by being present before the Inquiry Team at Tizit Police Station on December 29 or any input, photo or video related to the incident be shared with them via Phone, SMS or Whatsapp.





Indian Army had also said that the information may also be shared in person with the Inquiry team at Dinjan Military Station in Assam.

As per the Indian Army, the Court of Inquiry is progressing expeditiously and all efforts are being made to conclude it at the earliest.

About 14 civilians were killed in a botched up operation by the Indian Army on December 4 in the Mon district of Nagaland.

The government had said earlier that it was a case of mistaken identity as Army had received information on the movement of extremists in Oting, in Mon district. It had said that a special investigation team has been constituted and has been directed to complete the probe within a month. (ANI)

