Nagaland firing incident: Army probe team to visit site on Dec 29

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], December 27 (ANI): The Army inquiry team, which is probing the firing incident in Nagaland that led to the death of 13 civilians, will visit the incident site in Mon district on December 29.



"In reference to Indian Army inquiry into December 4 incident at Oting, Nagaland, the Army Inquiry Team will visit the incident site on December 29. The team will also be present at Tizit Police Station, Mon District on the same day," Defence PRO Kohima said in a tweet.

"Indian Army Inquiry Team solicits from the public at large any primary information (not forwarded or not from secondary source) pertaining to the incident. Any person having such info and desirous of deposing before the Inquiry is requested to do so at Tizit PS," the PRO added.

The incident took place on December 4. The government had said earlier that it was a case of mistaken identity as Army had received information on the movement of extremists in Oting, in Mon district. It had said that a special investigation team has been constituted and has been directed to complete the probe within a month. (ANI)

