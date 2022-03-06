Nagaland government calls meeting to discuss on Naga Peace process, ULB election on March 9

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], March 6 (ANI): The state government has called for a meeting with concerned officials to discuss on Nagaland Peace Process and on Urban Local Bodies election on March 9.

The state government has invited all MLAs, presidents of all political parties, representatives of tribal groups, civil society groups of the state.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister, Speaker of Nagaland Legislative Assembly, Advisors, government officials will be present in the meeting.



Reportedly, the contentious issue of 33 per cent women reservation has been lingering around in the long-overdue Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) elections in the state of Nagaland which for almost a decade.

Adding up the topics of discussions to be held on March 9, notably the government of India entered into a Ceasefire Agreement with National Socialist Council of Nagaland (K) Niki Group, with effect from September 8, 2021 for a period of one year and more than 200 cadres of this group along with 83 weapons joined the peace process.

The Ceasefire Agreement and Agreed Ceasefire Ground Rules were signed on September 8, 2021. The Government of India has already signed a Framework Agreement with NSCN(IM) and Ceasefire Agreements with other Naga groups namely, NSCN(NK), NSCN(R) and NSCN(K)-Khango.

Earlier, the Government of India had signed an Agreement with NLFT(SD) in August 2019 by which 88 cadres along with 44 weapons joined the mainstream of society in Tripura. In January 2020, with the signing of Bodo Agreement, more than 2,250 cadres of insurgent groups, including all factions of NDFB, along with 423 weapons and huge quantity of ammunition surrendered in Assam and joined the mainstream.

On February 23, 2021, 1040 leaders/cadres of various underground Karbi groups of Assam surrendered along with 338 weapons which was followed by the signing of Karbi Anglong Agreement on September 4, 2021. (ANI)

