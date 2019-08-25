Nagaland Governor promises to resolve Naga political issues soon

Kohima (Nagaland) (India), Aug 25 (ANI): The ongoing Naga peace talks are most likely to be concluded, said Governor R N Ravi, who earlier was an interlocutor between the Centre and Naga groups.

Addressing a gathering at the civic reception, the Governor said the Centre has resolved all substantive issues.

"We have resolved all the substantive issues including powers that belong to the Naga people and they are the masters. On a few symbolic issues, options were offered and interlocutors are urged to explore," he said.

"There can be no political solution if we disregard the existing reality of today. So let us work out the best, most honourable and dignified solution," added Ravi.

Naga peace talks between the Centre and Naga groups including the NSCN (IM) have been ongoing for over two decades.

Ravi also stressed on the idea to include Naga armed groups, Naga tribal bodies, Naga civil societies, grassroots leaders, Naga intellectuals, senior citizens, elders and Naga legislators to resolve the issue

"Before my appointment as the Governor of Nagaland, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told me that we must conclude the peace process within 3 months. Three months is a long time as we have been talking and negotiating for the last 22 years," he said.

NSCN-IM, the largest of the Naga groups, has been in talks with the Central government since 1997 after it signed a ceasefire agreement. (ANI)

