Nagaland minister's hilarious take on staying 'single' on World Population Day, Twitter in splits

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along has made social media his own with an impeccable sense of humour, something which is not seen a lot from politicians in our country.

Earlier, he had won over the Internet with his viral video where he tells the benefits of having 'small eyes.' Now, once again, he has grabbed the eyeballs of netizens with his thoughtful-yet-hilarious take on the occasion of World Population Day.

The minister has urged the Twitterati to join his 'singles movement,' asking the youth of our country to '#StaySingle' like him.

He tweeted, "On the occasion of #WorldPopulationDay, let us be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on child bearing. Or #StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future. Come join the singles movement today," the minister added.

Twitter users absolutely loved his view on 'population growth,' with the inculcation of informed choices on childbearing. Users lauded the minister's thoughtful remarks on the occasion. However, he immediately left the Twitterati in splits with the open call to 'stay single' to build a sustainable future.

One user commented, "No longer will have to blame myself for being single. Proud member of the movement."





Another user lauded the minister, saying, "Rising star politician of India."





Earlier, on Sunday, Temjen Imna Along won over Twitter yet again with his witty remark on Google's concern about his wife. He shared a picture of the most asked questions on Google about him.

Among the several queries on Google about the witty minister, one search that was highlighted by him was, "Temjen Imna Along wife." Reacting to the same, Temjen Imna tagged Google and wrote, "Ayalee, @Google search excites me. I am still looking for her!"

After ruling the Internet for days now, one thing for sure is that the Nagaland minister sure knows how to tickle the funnybone! (ANI)