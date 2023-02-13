Nagaland: NDPP-BJP coalition urges voters to vote for candidates in upcoming Assembly election

Dimapur (Nagaland) [India], February 13 (ANI): With the Nagaland state assembly election scheduled on February 27, alliance partners Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have come forward with a joint declaration to appeal to the voters of Nagaland to cast their votes in favour of candidates contesting on the NDPP and BJP tickets.



Nagaland Chief Minister and leader of the NDPP party, Neiphiu Rio said that the NDPP and BJP as an alliance partner with the seat sharing of 40:20 will emerge victorious in the ensuing election.

He said that with the ongoing campaigns, they will win with a thumping majority and made an appeal to the voters to vote for the alliance partner adding that they will form the next government.

Deputy Chief Minister and BJP Legislature Party leader, Y Patton also said that the 2023 election with the alliance partner together expressed confidence that they will form the government and win the election with a thumping victory under the able leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. He said that the alliance partner will come out with development and peace for the State of Nagaland. (ANI)

