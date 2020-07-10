Nagaland police terms news report concerning visit of NIA teams as factually incorrect

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], July 10 (ANI): Nagaland Police has termed "factually incorrect" a news report that appeared in a national daily concerning the visit of two NIA teams to state.

In a press release, the police said that the report is "baseless, false and fabricated making a distorted presentation of what actually transpired."

Giving details of visits, it said that Nagaland police have always been sensitive on matters of national security and have been extending cooperation to all law enforcing agencies.

"The state police have even in the past extended all cooperation to national investigating agencies and even investigating agencies of various States. The Nagaland Police shall not be found wanting and shall always stand true to its motto of `Security, Service, Sacrifice'," the release said. (ANI)

