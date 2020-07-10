Nagaland records 36 new COVID-19 cases

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], July 10 (ANI): Thirty-six more COVID-19 cases were reported in Nagaland on Friday, taking the tally to 732, the state government said.

"Nagaland reports 36 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. 19 in Peren, 11 in Dimapur, 6 in Kohima," state health minster Pangnyu Phom said in a tweet.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's COVID-19 tally neared the eight lakh mark with 7,93,802 total cases, including 2,76,682 active cases and 4,95,516 recoveries.

The country's toll is currently 21,604. (ANI)

