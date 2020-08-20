Nagaland reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], August 20 (ANI): A total of 25 new COVID-19 cases and 215 recoveries were reported from Nagaland on Thursday, informed S Pangnyu Phom, Nagaland's Minister for Health and Family Welfare.

"25 new #COVID19 reported in Nagaland today. State also reports 215 recoveries in the last 24 hours," said S Pangnyu Phom.

India's coronavirus tally breached the 28-lakh mark with 69,652 COVID-19 cases reported in the country in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With the latest spike, the total cases stand at 28,36,926 which is inclusive of 6,86,395 active cases, while 977 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours in India taking the number of deaths to 53,866, it added.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients in the country stands at 20,96,665. (ANI)