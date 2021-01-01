Nagar kirtan, turban langar organised at Singhu border

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Nagar kirtan (religious procession) was organised in the New Year morning on Friday at Singhu border where farmers have been protesting against the Centre's new farm laws for over a month now.

Following the nagar kirtan, turban langar has been organised by Khalsa Youth Group. People were actively participating in the turban tying ceremony.

A volunteer of Khalsa Youth Group told ANI, "The objective of the ceremony is to make aware the youth about the spirits and principles of Sikhism. It is also a message of brotherhood and solidarity."



Meanwhile, a meeting between the Union government and farmer leaders concluded at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Wednesday with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stating that a consensus was reached on two out of four issues on the agenda. The next meeting is scheduled for January 4.

The government told farmer leaders during the meeting on Wednesday that a committee could be formed to deliberate on their demands. This was the seventh round of talks between the government and farmers, including one with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

