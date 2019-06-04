Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal quits legislative post in Rajasthan assembly

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Jun 4 (ANI): Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader and Khinwasar MLA Hanuman Beniwal resigned from his legislative post as he has now become a Member of Parliament.

He handed over his resignation to the Speaker of the Rajasthan assembly, CP Joshi.

RLP entered into an alliance with BJP before the Lok Sabha elections.

Beniwal beat his nearest contender Dr Jyoti Mirdha of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 1,81,260 votes in the Lok Sabha election for the Nagaur constituency. (ANI)

