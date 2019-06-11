Nagpur: 4-year-old girl raped by her uncle

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 (ANI): A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 25-year-old man in Nagpur's Wadi city, the police said on Tuesday.

RL Pathak, Police Inspector, Wadi said, "A 25-year-old youth allegedly raped the 4-year-old girl by showing her obscene video in Wadi. The accused has been identified as Bhushan Dahat, an uncle of the survivor."

"The mother of the survivor works as domestic help in Wadi area, and is close to the accused's sister for past two years," he added.

According to the police, the child used to accompany her mother to work since it was her holidays.

"While her mother was working, the survivor would spend time at Dahat's house. On Sunday too, the complainant took her daughter to work and asked her to stay there. She noticed that her daughter is in bad health. When the complainant asked about the reason, the survivor narrated the entire incident," Pathak said.

The police has registered a case against Dahat under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

