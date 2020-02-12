Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Nagpur has filed seven FIRs against officials for alleged irregularities in seven tenders of Gosi Khurd Irrigation Project under Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC).
The Maharashtra home ministry had directed the investigation into the case.
The investigating officer in the case on Wednesday filed the complaint on the basis of which the FIRs were registered. (ANI)
Nagpur: ACB files 7 FIRs in irregularities in project under Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation
ANI | Updated: Feb 12, 2020 22:53 IST
