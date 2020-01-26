Nagpur: Bhaiyaji Joshi hoists tricolour at RSS Headquarters on Republic Day

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 26 (ANI): RSS General Secretary, Bhaiyaji Joshi hoisted the tricolour at RSS Headquarters in Nagpur on the occasion of Republic Day.

In Delhi, Lieutenant General Asit Mistry led the Republic Day parade on Rajpath as Parade Commander.

President Ram Nath Kovind unfurled the National Flag on the occasion and received the customary 21-gun salute.

The parade, which started at 10:00 am continued for around 90 minutes and also include 22 tableaus of states, union territories and government departments.

A flypast by Mi-17 V5 choppers, Rudra and Dhruv advanced light helicopters were also performed at the event while latest weapons and equipment were also showcased.

Sixteen marching contingents from the Armed Forces, Para-Military Forces, Delhi Police, National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS) and 13 Military bands were also performed at the event. (ANI)