Nagpur celebrates festival of 'Marbat', locals' criticise Pak through effigy

Marbat festival celebrations underway in Nagpur

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 17:27 IST

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The festival of 'Marbat' which symbolises a unique tradition of Nagpur was celebrated with religious fervour and zeal on Saturday with organisers giving out a stern message to Pakistan in their own way.
As per the long-standing tradition, the devotees took out a procession carrying effigies that represent evil forces. The effigies or 'Marbats' of Kali (black) and Pivli (Yellow) were the main attraction of the procession, however this year the locals also made a huge effigy with anti-Pakistan placards hanging all over it.
With slogans suggesting Pakistan to focus on their economic condition instead of war-mongering to another predicting fate of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), the huge effigy was moved across the streets of Nagpur.
In the local tradition, it is believed that these statues absorb the negativity and social evils when they are taken through the streets and the organisers often outline different social and national issues through this festival.
Elaborating on the roots of the festival, a local resident of Nagpur told ANI, " It is said when the country was under British rule, sister of then Bhosle Raja of Nagpur, Bakabai joined hands with British people. So to combat the evilness from our society we carry marbat of Kali and Pivli around the streets."
He added, "Marbat festival is one of the important festivals in Nagpur and people celebrate it with full vigour."
The 150-year old festival is celebrated only in Nagpur. The effigies which are installed at different places in the city are taken through the pre-decided route before meeting at the city's Nehru Chowk. The festival culminates with the burning of these effigies. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 18:17 IST

