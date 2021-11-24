Nagpur civic body not to pay salaries to employees who did not take one or both COVID vaccine doses

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): Nagpur Municipal Corporation has decided not to pay salaries to employees who did not take one or both doses of COVID-19 vaccines.



Speaking to ANI, Nagpur Municipal Corporation's Medical Zonal Officer Dr Bhavna Sonkusare said, "Nagpur Municipal Corporation has decided not to pay salaries to employees who did not take one or both doses of COVID-19 vaccines."

India reported 9,283 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. With this, the active caseload of the infection stands at 1,11,481, which is the lowest in 537 days.

As many as 437 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,66,584. Meanwhile, India's active caseload now accounts for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.32 per cent, the lowest since March 2020. (ANI)

