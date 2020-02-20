Nagpur court grants bail to Devendra Fadnavis in election affidavit case

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): A Nagpur court on Thursday granted bail to former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis in connection with the election affidavit case.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) PS Ingle granted the bail to Fadnavis on a personal recognizance bond of Rs 15,000.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Fadnavis said, "The court had summoned me in the election affidavit case today. The cases against me were filed between the years 1993 and 1998."

Fadnavis appeared before the Nagpur court today in connection with a case where he is accused of concealing information about two criminal cases against him in his 2014 election affidavit.

The court granted the bail while hearing an application filed by advocate Satish Uke against Fadnavis for allegedly not disclosing two criminal cases in his election affidavit in the year 2014, when he contested from South-West Nagpur constituency.

Uke had earlier moved the Supreme Court, which overturned a High Court order and directed the lower court to continue hearing the case.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its order on the review petition filed by Fadnavis, seeking modification of its earlier order directing him to face the trial for allegedly not disclosing two pending criminal cases against him in his 2014 poll affidavit.

The court bench, headed by the then Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, in its judgment, last year on October 1, had set aside the Bombay High Court order for Fadnavis's alleged concealment of criminal cases against him in his 2014 election papers. (ANI)

