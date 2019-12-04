Nagpur court tells Fadnavis to appear before it in election affidavit case

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 4 (ANI): A city court here on Wednesday told former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to appear before it in connection with an election affidavit case on January 4.

The court of First Class Judicial Magistrate has directed Fadnavis to appear before it on the next date of hearing -- January 4, 2020.

Fadnavis had expressed his inability to appear before it on Wednesday citing "unavoidable circumstances."

Fadnavis, who is an MLA from Nagpur, is accused of concealing information of two criminal matters against him in his election affidavit. (ANI)

