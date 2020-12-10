Nagpur man arrested for allegedly duping CJI's mother of Rs 2.5 Crore

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI): The Nagpur Police on Wednesday arrested a man in the Sitabuldi area of the city for allegedly duping Mukta Bobde, mother of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Bobde, of nearly Rs 2.5 crore.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Vinita Sahu, the accused, Tapas Ghosh, was employed by Mukta Bobde as her manager to look after the lawns in the city's Civil Lines area, near Bobde's residence. Seasons Lawn is a commercial programme venue owned by Mukta Bobde.



"Tapas Ghosh had been working as the manager of the victim's Seasons Lawns for the last 13 years. The accused used to look after the bookings and financial matters of the lawn," Sahu said.

In the complaint, it has been alleged that the accused didn't deposit the money received from bookings of the lawn and he also forged bills, the Nagpur DCP said.

A case under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly), 467 (forgery of valuable security), and other relevant section has been booked against him. (ANI)

