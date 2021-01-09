Nagpur man dies of suffocation after partner ties neck during sex

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): A 28-year-old man died in Nagpur on Friday due to suffocation after a rope tied around his neck during sex proved fatal, said police.

The incident took place at a lodge in Khaparkheda area of the city.

"The man along with a woman booked a room at a lodge on Thursday night to spend time together. After watching a porn clip, the woman tied his hands and legs to a chair with a rope during sex. She allegedly used another rope around his neck," a police official said.



According to police the woman then went to the washroom, just when the chair to which the man was tied, slipped and the rope around his neck got tightened. When the woman returned, she found her partner lying motionless.

The woman informed the manager and the man's body was sent for post-mortem.

A case has been registered at Khaparkheda police station and further investigation is on, police said. (ANI)

