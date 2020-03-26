Nagpur man tests positive for coronavirus, total 125 cases in Maharashtra

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 26 (ANI): A 42-year-old man here has tested positive for coronavirus, Dr VD Paturkar, Civil Surgeon, Nagpur said.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has now risen to 125.

Meanwhile, Nagpur's first coronavirus infected patient has been discharged from Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) after his second sample tested negative, said Dr Ajay Keoliya, Dean, IGMC Nagpur.

A total of 649 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. (ANI)

