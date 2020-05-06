Nagpur man tests positive for COVID-19 after death

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI): A 22-year-old youth from Parvati Nagar, who died on May 5, tested positive for COVID-19 post death, informed Tukaram Mundhe, Municipal Commissioner, Nagpur, on Wednesday.

Nagpur district has so far recorded three deaths due to coronavirus.

Mundhe informed reporters that Nagpur Municipal Corporation has started contact tracing of the deceased and is also making efforts to identify the containment zones.

He further informed that the body of the victim will be disposed as per the coronavirus guidelines.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

