Nagpur Mayor escapes unhurt after bike-borne men fire at his vehicle

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Nagpur Mayor Sandip Joshi had a narrow escape after two unidentified bike-borne miscreants fired at his vehicle here on Tuesday night.

The incident took place when Joshi was returning from an eatery on Outer Ring Road when the bike-borne men fired three rounds of bullets at him. Fortunately, Joshi escaped unhurt.

The mayor recorded his statement at Beltarodi police station in the city.

"I was out with my family. While I was returning two people came in a bike and fired bullets on my vehicle, thrice. I had received threats earlier. Police says this might be in connection with encroachment in the city," Joshi told ANI.

Reportedly, Joshi had received a threat to his life after he initiated an anti-encroachment drive in the city.

In the wake of the incident, Nagpur police has provided security cover to the mayor. (ANI)

