Nagpur Municipal Corporation ensuring social distancing at vegetable Mandis, markets

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): In order to maintain the norm of social distancing, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) have taken requisite measures including making customers stand at a minimun distance of 1 metre from each other at the vegetable markets.

Also, the Corportaion is ensuring that the lorries transporting vegetables to the Mandis are parked atleast 10-15 feet apart from each other.

Speaking to ANI Raju Bhivgade, Assistant Commissioner, NMC said, "The authorities are making sure that two vehicles carrying vegetables are parked at a distance of minimum 10 feet from each other in the markets".

"The officials have also have now marked slots at a distance of 1 metre each with chalk so that people can stand there and avoid coming close to each other while buying food products," he added.

"We are ensuring distance of 10-15 feet between two container vehicles.We have drawn blocks on ground and issued coupons accordingly," Bhivgade said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' had said that social distancing is the most effective way of fighting against COVID-19 and by complying with the lockdown, people are protecting themselves.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India on Friday climbed to 2301, including 156 cured and discharged and 56 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

At present, there are 2088 COVID-19 active cases in the country. (ANI)

