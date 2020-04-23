Nagpur police registers FIR against Arnab Goswami following complaint filed by Maharashtra Minister Nitin Raut

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI): Nagpur Police has registered an FIR against Republic TV editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami over a complaint filed by Maharashtra Energy Minister and Senior Congress leader Dr. Nitin Raut.

The FIR was registered at Sadar Police Station on Wednesday under Section 153, 153-A, 153-B, 295-A, 298, 500, 504, 505(2), 506, 120-B, 117 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Speaking to ANI Raut said, "Goswami has tried to provoke people by using indecent language. Using derogatory language against someone is not acceptable. He also tried to insult Congress President Sonia Gandhi. He has lost his mental stability."

"The Editors Guild of India should take an action against him (Goswami) and he should be removed from his post. We have also filed a complaint against him last night and he has to come and give an answer, in case he doesn't turn up then we'll move the High Court," he added.

Goswami, in his debate show on television over Palghar mob lynching, had allegedly made inflammatory statements.

Earlier today Raut denied any role of the Congress party in the attack on Goswami.

Two persons were arrested on Thursday morning for allegedly attacking Arnab Goswami and his wife Samyabrata Ray in Mumbai. (ANI)

