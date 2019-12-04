Nagpur police to provide free ride to stranded women from 9 pm to 5 am

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 4 (ANI): Nagpur Police on Wednesday launched a free ride scheme for any woman who is alone and stranded between 9 pm to 5 am.

"We are providing home drop facility for the safety and security of women: Any woman who is alone/stranded, with no means to go home, between 9 pm - 5 am, would be safely escorted by us till her home, FREE of Cost," Nagpur City police tweeted.

"They can contact at 100 or 1091 or 07122561103 and request for a vehicle," the tweet added.

The control room vehicle or nearby PCR vehicle/SHO vehicle will pick up and drop women safely to their destination. (ANI)

