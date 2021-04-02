Nagpur reports 4,108 new COVID-19 cases

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Nagpur reported 4,108 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases to 2,33,776.

According to an official release, 3,214 people have recovered from the disease and total recoveries have gone up to 1,87,751 so far.



The active COVID-19 cases in the district stand at 40,807.

With 60 more persons succumbing to the virus, the death count has gone up to 5,281.

The third phase of COVID-19 vaccination for all above 45 years began on April 1. (ANI)

