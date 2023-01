Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 (ANI): The first batch of Agniveers reported at the Guards Regimental Center, as the training for the Brigade of the Guards started on Monday.



A total of 112 Agniveers have reported in the first batch which reported at Guards Regimental Centre in Kamptee, Nagpur between December 25 and 31.

The six-month training will start on January 2 after which they will be sent to their units for further specialised training in the Indian Army. (ANI)