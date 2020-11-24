Nagrota encounter: Truck driver, cleaner questioned by Delhi Police's Special Cell

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Delhi Police's Special Cell questioned the truck driver and cleaner involved in the Nagrota encounter, in which four terrorists affiliated with Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were neutralised last week. The duo was picked up and questioned after the Special Cell received input that they were helping terrorists, sources said.

However, they were handed over to their family since nothing was revealed during questioning.

"Delhi Police's Special Cell received input that the truck driver and cleaner, involved in Nagrota (Jammu and Kashmir) terror attack, were helping terrorists. They were picked up from Delhi and interrogated. Since nothing was found during questioning, they were handed over to their family," sources said.



On November 19, security forces neutralised four terrorists in the Nagrota encounter in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mukesh Singh, Inspector-General of Police, Jammu Zone had said that it was possible that they were planning a big attack and targeting the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections in the Union territory.

The encounter broke out after a truck was intercepted in the morning during a routine check. Singh had said that the driver of the truck fled from the incident site.

"During the search, CRPF soldiers and police were fired upon using heavy ammunition, and grenades were also lobbed. More forces were called in and the encounter went on for 3 hours," the IG said.

The DDC elections will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir in eight phases between November 28 and December 19, and the counting of votes will take place on December 22. (ANI)

