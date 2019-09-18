TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu addressing a press conference
TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu addressing a press conference

Naidu accuses YSRCP of mentally torturing Rao, demands CBI probe

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 00:17 IST

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday alleged that the YSR Congress Party mentally tortured and harassed former assembly speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, which led to his suicide.
"Kodela Siva Prasada Rao was mentally tortured, financially troubled, harassed and humiliated by the YSRCP. We demand an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the matter," Naidu said addressing a press conference here.
He said that within the last three months, 19 petty cases were filed on Rao.
"A minister in the ruling government is facing cases of corruption of over Rs 45,000 crore and a case was filed against Rao over furniture worth mere Rs 1.5 lakhs. Furniture was allotted to Rao as per rules," Naidu said.
He said that YSRCP leaders have been talking "nonsense" about Rao but Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is silent.
"YSRCP is calling our leaders thieves but their own party is full of looters," Naidu added.
Earlier today, TDP chief Naidu paid his tribute to the mortal remains of Rao at the party office here.
According to police sources, Rao was found hanging at his residence here on Monday morning. He was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Police are investigating the matter. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 00:41 IST

HP: Law students' strike over fee hike enters day two

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The protest by students of National Law University (NLU) over the exponential rise in college fee has entered day two here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 00:34 IST

AP: Naidu pays tribute to former speaker Rao

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday paid last tribute to the mortal remains of former assembly speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao at the party office here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 00:32 IST

Court reserves order on plea challenging decision to close...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): A Lucknow court on Tuesday reserved its order on a protest plea filed against the police decision to shut a case related to an alleged kidney racket active on Facebook.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 00:19 IST

Ayodhya court orders police to register FIR against Ram Temple...

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): An Ayodhya court on Tuesday asked Uttar Pradesh Police to file a First Information Report (FIR) against Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case litigant Iqbal Ansari for alleged sedition.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 00:11 IST

Most of the states support new motor vehicle rules: Gadkari

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said the amended Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) has the support of almost all states even as Gujarat and Uttarakhand tweaked rules to lower hefty fines.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 00:00 IST

ACT nabs two in UP for accepting bribes

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Anti Corruption Team (ACT) on Tuesday nabbed two officials from Gorakhpur and Jhansi for accepting bribes.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:57 IST

Cross-border terrorism is an impediment to SAARC: Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], Sep 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) is about regional cooperation and cross-border terrorism is an impediment to objectives of cooperation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:55 IST

YSRCP accuses Naidu of 'humiliating' Kodela

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): YSR Congress Party on Tuesday accused former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu of humiliating former Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao who was found hanging at his Hyderabad residence on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:52 IST

Pradhan meets Rosneft CEO, reviews cooperation between Russian...

New Delhi [India], Sep 17 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday called on Igor Sechin, the chief executive officer of Russian oil giant Rosneft, and reviewed the ongoing cooperation between Indian oil and gas PSUs under Rosneft.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:46 IST

Requested Centre to grant Rs 2,000 crore for flood relief: MP...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bala Bachchan on Tuesday requested the Centre to grant funds for relief work in the flood-affected state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:40 IST

India to have USD 26 billion defence industry by 2025: Rajnath

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said the government was committed to work towards achieving a USD 26 billion defence industry by 2025 and the target was to achieve exports of USD 5 billion in the next five years.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:37 IST

Govt trying to remove nationalist leaders like Farooq Abdullah: Rahul

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the government was trying to "remove" former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah in order to create "political vacuum" which, he added, will be filled by terrorists in the newly created Union Territory.

Read More
iocl