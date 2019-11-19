Naidu asks Rajya Sabha Secretariat to revisit marshals' new military-style uniforms

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said that he has decided to ask the Secretariat of the upper house to revisit the new military-style uniforms of the marshals.

"Secretariat of the Rajya Sabha came out with the new dress code for marshals after considering various suggestions. However, we have received some observations by some political leaders as well as well-meaning people over the same. I have decided to ask Secretariat to revisit the same," Naidu said in the house.

The House marshals were seen wearing a military-style uniform on the first day of the historic 250th session of Rajya Sabha, a visible change that upset many.

It was a marked change from the earlier uniform in which they wore a Bandhgala and a Safa.

Former Army chief Gen V P Malik disagreed with the changes and expressed his views in a tweet saying: "Copying and wearing of military uniforms by non-military personnel is illegal and a security hazard."

The marshals wore a blue uniform with a military-style peak cap and stripes on shoulders. In summers, the marshals were likely to wear white uniforms which have a resemblance to the uniform of Navy.

Four marshals are always on duty among the pool of marshals when the House is in session. (ANI)

