Naidu attacks YSRCP govt for decision to renegotiate power purchase agreements

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday attacked the Jaganmohan Reddy government for its decision to renegotiate the power purchase agreements (PPAs) for solar and wind projects signed during the five-year tenure of the erstwhile government.

"We had acted in accordance with the central government guidelines. There were no irregularities but Jagan's government misinterpreted the facts to blame TDP," Naidu said.

He also denied allegations of having favoured contractors.

The former chief minister said that due to his government's efforts, the tariffs on solar and wind power came down.

Alleging anomalies in certain deals, the state government had yesterday decided to renegotiate the PPAs.

Jaganmohan Reddy had been talking about the review since the day he assumed office. (ANI)

