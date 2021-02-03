Naidu blames YSRCP for attack on TDP leader Kommareddy Pattabhiram

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 2 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu has condemned the attack on party's national spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram by some unidentified miscreants in front of his residence located at Gurunanak colony here.

The TDP chief blamed the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) for the attack.



"The attack on Pattabhi in broad daylight is direct evidence of YSRCP 'Gunda-raj'. With the support of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, the party is provoking the goons. The attack on Pattabhi, who was going to the party office from home, was provoked. This attack is another proof of the lack of rule of law in the state," said Naidu.

Fifteen people allegedly surrounded Pattabhiram and smashed his car with iron rods due to which the latter suffered injuries on his legs and hands, on Tuesday.

Naidu also demanded full security for Pattabhiram as well as the immediate arrest of the accused involved in the attack. (ANI)

