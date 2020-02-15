Naidu calls for active participation all to promote tribal culture

Ramnagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 15 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday called for active participation from all sections of society for the preservation and promotion of tribal culture.

Addressing the 'Aadivasi Mahotsav -- 2020' here, the Vice President said the tribal communities represent the ancient most culture and values of India. "Our younger generations should be made aware of their eternal values and traditions," he said.

Naidu expressed his deep concern over the fact that around 250 languages have disappeared in the last 50 years and most of these extinct languages belonged to tribal communities. He wanted the universities to preserve and promote the local tribal culture.

"When a language dies, it symbolises the downfall of a culture, a civilisation, a creative tradition," he said.

"When hotels can serve foreign cuisine, why can't they promote local tribal flavours which are more suited to our bodily and climatic conditions? Why can't city youth pursue tribal music and instruments as their hobby," he asked.

Expressing happiness that National Tribal University in Amarkantak has become functional, Naidu exhorted the scholars to research upon tribal languages, literature, folk song, crafts, etc.

"Mindless exploitation of nature will lead to disastrous consequences," he added.

Naidu further said that even while preserving their unique lifestyle and culture, the tribal should be made an equal partner in India's development journey.

"There is a need for constant and constructive dialogue between the administration and local communities," he added.

Emphasising the need for the promotion of entrepreneurship among the tribal youth, Naidu opined that linking TRIFED with the wide marketing network of 'Khadi and Village Industries Commission' would provide access to a larger market for tribal handicrafts.

"Heroes such as Birsa Munda, Sidhu, Kanhu, and Rani Avantibai are an inspiration for all and their life stories should be taught to children in our schools," he said.