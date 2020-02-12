Naidu calls for long-term solutions to eradicate poverty

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday called for finding long-term policy solutions to eradicate poverty rather than offering short-term waivers or freebies.

He said the government and policy-makers should ensure that the benefits of various programmes reach the most deserving sections of society.

"People in public life must aim at eradication of poverty and make efforts to bring unity among people," he said.

Addressing a gathering after releasing the book 'The vision of Antyodaya' compiled by the Indian Social Responsibility Network (ISRN) at Uprashtrapati Bhavan here, he called for plugging loopholes in the anti-defection law to prevent elected representatives from defecting to another party without resigning.

According to an official release, the Vice President said the people have a choice to change parties if they have a difference of opinion on ideology, but not for individual benefits.

"People in public life must treat their profession as a mission to serve and not for commission and they should not give remission to their responsibilities," he said.

Noting that people's decision was supreme in a democratic polity, the Vice President said that it was unfortunate that a few have developed intolerance towards the mandate of the people.

He also expressed concern over frequent obstruction and violation of procedures in parliament and state legislatures.

Stressing that sustainable and inclusive growth was the need of the hour, the Vice President asked people in public life to focus more on inclusive growth in line with the Antyodaya philosophy of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Naidu called for special emphasis on improving the lives of people living in rural areas to bridge the urban-rural divide.

"Making people partners in the developmental process of the nation should be the top priority," he said.

He said Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was a profound philosopher, organiser par excellence and a leader who maintained the highest standards of personal integrity and noted that his life and teachings have been the source of guidance and moral inspiration for the nation.

Talking about Upadhyaya's keen interest in improving a lot of the poor and downtrodden sections of the society, Naidu said that he criticised the social evils like untouchability and made a clarion call to end evils that threaten the national unity.

Naidu said Upadhyaya's consistent pursuit for solutions for the country's social, economic and political woes led him to propound the principle of "integral humanism."

He said that Upadhyaya observed that both capitalist and communist recognise only an 'economic man', and ignore other aspects of man's persona.

The Vice President said Upadhyaya rejected both the ideologies and called for developing an indigenous economic model with the human being at centre stage."

"He disagreed with the western thinking of treating the body, mind, intelligence and the soul separately and called for an integrated approach," Naidu added.

BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Chairman, ISRN Om Prakash were among those present on the occasion. (ANI)

