Naidu hits out at YSRCP govt for Polavaram project re-tendering

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday hit out at YSRCP government for re-tendering Polavaram project.

Speaking at a press conference here, Naidu said, "It is unfortunate that Polavaram project construction works are halted. During our tenure, project works were done at a fast pace. This project would have completed within one and a half year."

"YSRCP government stopped the project. It is speaking different versions each day. It is speaking of reverse tendering. In fact, they are going for re-tendering. In the name of reverse tendering, they made it "reserve tendering" so that the bid goes to the person of their choice," he said.

Naidu further said that the Polavaram Project Authority has spoken against reverse tendering. He added that the authorities had expressed satisfaction with the work being done.

"Never in India, had reverse tendering taken place in any major project. YSRCP government takes unilateral decisions. They did not listen to the central government, Polavaram project authority and experts," he added. (ANI)

