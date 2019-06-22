Naidu holds teleconference with senior TDP leaders

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): In the backdrop of four TDP MP's recently joining the BJP, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu held a teleconference with senior leaders of his party on Saturday from Europe.

Naidu who is on a tour to Europe discussed a host of issues with the senior functionaries of his party including the recent developments encompassing the shifting of guards by 4 of Rajya Sabha MPs of TDP. The senior leaders assembled at his residence in Amaravati.

In what can be called a major blow to TDP, four Rajya Sabha MPs -- YS Chowdary, C M Ramesh, T G Venkatesh, all from Andhra Pradesh, and G Mohan Rao who hails from Telangana joined the BJP in presence of its Working President J P Nadda on Thursday. The move is seen as a major setback to N Chandrababu Naidu-led party which suffered massive losses in the recent elections. The party lost power to YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh and could manage to win a meagre three seats in Lok Sabha.

TDP leaders opined that their party MPs joining BJP is a "clear cut case of defection". They alleged that BJP is indulging in such unethical practices as it has no majority in Rajya Sabha

He also discussed Andhra Pradesh government reportedly taking custody of Praja Vedika, the hall next to Chandrababu Naidu's residence to hold a conference. Initially, the state government had planned to hold the conference at the state secretariat, but, changed the plan on Friday evening. The development is seen as a signal that the government is in no mood to allocate the building to Naidu, now the leader of Opposition.

Praja Vedika was constructed next to the residence of Naidu by the previous TDP government. It was being used for both government and party activities. TDP alleged that government officials got the Praja Vedika vacated, they also accused that officials have thrown out the personal belongings of N Chandrababu Naidu from Praja Vedika.(ANI)

