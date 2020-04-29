Naidu lauds RS members for their role in battle against COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said that he is "glad to know that all Rajya Sabha members are playing an active role in the national battle against COVID-19."

"Spoke to almost all Rajya Sabha members including newly elected members over the phone during the last few days. Glad to know that they are playing an active role in the national battle against COVID-19 and are engaged in welfare activities in their constituencies," said Naidu in a tweet.

Sources close to the Vice President said that Naidu reached out to almost all members of the Upper House, former Presidents of India and Prime Ministers, present and former Chief Justices of India, Governors and Chief Ministers of most of the States, leaders of various political parties and media persons.

"Naidu called this effort as 'Mission Connect' during the confinement enquiring about the safety of those leaders and of their kith and kin, their assessment of corona situation on the ground in respective areas and the mode of their engagement and activities since the imposition of nation-wide on March 25," sources added.

The Chairman of Rajya Sabha also reached out to Chief Justice of India Justice SA Bobde, former Chief Justices Deepak Mishra and Ranjan Gogoi, who is now a member of the Rajya Sabha.

According to sources, some members of the Rajya Sabha enquired about the next session of Parliament to which Naidu said that it depends on the situation on the ground.

He further said that with the intensive virus containment efforts being mounted across the country and results showing on ground, one may hope for a normal schedule.

Naidu was glad to be informed that the members of Rajya Sabha and other leaders are happy to be with the people in respective areas during the hour of adversity and partnering with local governments in addressing various issues from time to time.

"Many of them are actively associated with the distribution of items of consumption in association with local governments, NGOs, philanthropists, etc." (ANI)