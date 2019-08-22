Naidu returns from Baltic countries; earn their support for India's claim for UNSC seat

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu returned back to the national capital on Thursday morning after concluding his visit to three Baltic countries -- Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.

During his visit, the Vice President expanded India's outreach in the region and with all the three countries agreeing to support India's claim for a permanent seat on the United Nation's Security Council (UNSC).

The Vice President held wide-ranging talks with the heads of all three nations and addressed business forums and Indian diaspora.

"The three Baltic nations assured the Vice President that they would work closely with India in various multilateral fora and pledged to fight against terrorism," an official release said.

Naidu first visited Lithuania and briefed Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on the decision of the government to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution that conferred Special Status upon Jammu and Kashmir.

In Latvia, he addressed the Indian community in the capital Riga and said that the two countries enjoy friendly and cordial relations which have been growing steadily in diverse spheres since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1991.

He held wide-ranging discussions with Latvian President Egils Levits and the country's Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins.

Addressing media along with Latvian President, Naidu said that India always believed in peaceful co-existence and expressed concern over the menace of terrorism.

In Estonia, Naidu addressed 60 heads of Estonian diplomatic missions along with the country's Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu.

Naidu said that India would not accept interference or mediation in the internal affairs of the country and asserted that restructuring of Jammu Kashmir state was aimed at improving governance and fostering inclusive and equitable growth.

He decried attempts to spread misinformation and internationalise the re-structuring of the Jammu and Kashmir "which was purely an administrative matter and within the purview of the Indian government."

Naidu also held wide-ranging talks with the President and the Prime Minister of Estonia.

The Vice President urged all members of the UN to demonstrate a collective political will for early adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism which was proposed by India in 1996.

He invited Estonia to join the International Solar Alliance in which India is playing a leading role.

Addressing the India-Estonia Business Forum, he said India has been recording economic growth of over 7 per cent for several years and was expected to become a US dollar 5 trillion economy by 2025.

Appreciating Estonia's e-residency scheme, which has facilitated about 2200 Indians to become e-residents of Estonia, he said it would enable Indian companies and entrepreneurs to use Estonia as a launchpad for entering the Baltic, Nordic and European markets. (ANI)

