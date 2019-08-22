Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Naidu returns from Baltic countries; earn their support for India's claim for UNSC seat

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 17:31 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu returned back to the national capital on Thursday morning after concluding his visit to three Baltic countries -- Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.
During his visit, the Vice President expanded India's outreach in the region and with all the three countries agreeing to support India's claim for a permanent seat on the United Nation's Security Council (UNSC).
The Vice President held wide-ranging talks with the heads of all three nations and addressed business forums and Indian diaspora.
"The three Baltic nations assured the Vice President that they would work closely with India in various multilateral fora and pledged to fight against terrorism," an official release said.
Naidu first visited Lithuania and briefed Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on the decision of the government to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution that conferred Special Status upon Jammu and Kashmir.
In Latvia, he addressed the Indian community in the capital Riga and said that the two countries enjoy friendly and cordial relations which have been growing steadily in diverse spheres since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1991.
He held wide-ranging discussions with Latvian President Egils Levits and the country's Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins.
Addressing media along with Latvian President, Naidu said that India always believed in peaceful co-existence and expressed concern over the menace of terrorism.
In Estonia, Naidu addressed 60 heads of Estonian diplomatic missions along with the country's Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu.
Naidu said that India would not accept interference or mediation in the internal affairs of the country and asserted that restructuring of Jammu Kashmir state was aimed at improving governance and fostering inclusive and equitable growth.
He decried attempts to spread misinformation and internationalise the re-structuring of the Jammu and Kashmir "which was purely an administrative matter and within the purview of the Indian government."
Naidu also held wide-ranging talks with the President and the Prime Minister of Estonia.
The Vice President urged all members of the UN to demonstrate a collective political will for early adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism which was proposed by India in 1996.
He invited Estonia to join the International Solar Alliance in which India is playing a leading role.
Addressing the India-Estonia Business Forum, he said India has been recording economic growth of over 7 per cent for several years and was expected to become a US dollar 5 trillion economy by 2025.
Appreciating Estonia's e-residency scheme, which has facilitated about 2200 Indians to become e-residents of Estonia, he said it would enable Indian companies and entrepreneurs to use Estonia as a launchpad for entering the Baltic, Nordic and European markets. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 18:56 IST

Chidambaram's arrest tit-for-tat as Amit Shah is aggrieved over...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Backing his party's allegation of a political witch-hunt, senior Congress leader M Veerapa Moily on Thursday said P Chidambaram's arrest is a "tit-for-tat particularly by Home Minister" Amit Shah who feels "aggrieved" because of his arrest by the CBI in 201

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 18:54 IST

Congress walks out from Himachal Assembly protesting...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The Congress on Thursday walked out from the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, protesting against the arrest of former finance minister P Chidambaram in connection with the INX media case and termed it a "murder of democracy".

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 18:50 IST

Heavy rains likely in Odisha, Kerala and coastal Karnataka: IMD

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Heavy rainfall is likely in Odisha for the next 72 hours due to a cyclonic circulation over Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off the state's coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 18:32 IST

Agricultural produce offered to goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma

Mulugu (Telangana) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Tribal goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma worshipped in Telangana's Mulugu District were offered agricultural produce here on Wednesday night as part of celebrations of a special festival in their honour.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 18:31 IST

West Bengal: NBU students protest against Mamata's decision to...

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The students of North Bengal University (NBU) here on Thursday staged a protest on the campus against the recent announcement Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to regularise the services of guest and part-time teachers along with other contractual teaching em

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 18:06 IST

AIMIM to set up party branch in Jharkhand; denies reports of Gujarat unit

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will set up a party unit in Jharkhand where Assembly elections are due to be held in the state later this year, party president Asaduddun Owaisi said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 18:03 IST

Ahead of Assembly polls, Haryana Police to crackdown on criminals

Chandigarh [India], Aug 22 (ANI): With a view to ensure smooth conduct of the forthcoming state Assembly elections, Haryana Police is all set to launch a crackdown on wanted criminals and notorious elements in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 17:54 IST

MP: 3 minors flee Juvenile Correctional Home using...

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India] Aug 22 (ANI): Three minor boys, who were serving the sentence at Juvenile Correctional Home in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar city, on Thursday managed to flee using an under-construction bathroom.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 17:52 IST

Calling Chidambaram an absconder very unfair: Singhvi

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Thursday defended former Union Minister P Chidambaram saying he had appeared before the media on Wednesday even when he was not required to.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 17:48 IST

I don't have an overseas bank account : P Chidambaram in CBI Court

New Delhi (India), Aug 22 (ANI): Rejecting CBI charge that he was not cooperating, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram told the special CBI court here on Thursday that he had told CBI that he has no overseas bank account while his son Karti has an account abroad.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 17:43 IST

Calling Chidambaram an absconder very unfair: Singhvi

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Wednesday defended former Union Minister P Chidambaram saying he had appeared before the media on Wednesday even when he was not required to.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 17:37 IST

BJP plans nationwide public awareness campaign on Article 370 from Sept 1

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to begin Jan Jagaran Abhiyan-public awareness campaign and Sampark Abhiyan on Article 370 from September 1.

Read More
iocl