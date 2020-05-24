Naidu seeks permission from Andhra DGP to visit Visakhapatnam to meet gas leak victims

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 24 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu has written a letter to Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang seeking permission to visit Visakhapatnam to interact with gas leak victims on Monday.

Naidu has been in Hyderabad since the imposition of lockdown.

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister is scheduled to board a flight to Visakhapatnam on Monday morning at 10.35 am, subject to the grant of permission by the authorities.

He has planned to further go to AP capital Amaravati via road. (ANI)

