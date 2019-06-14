Naidu to meet floor leaders of Rajya Sabha on June 20

New Delhi (India), June 14 (ANI): Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will meet floor leaders of Rajya Sabha over lunch at his residence in Delhi on June 20.

The Rajya Sabha has been convened to meet for the Budget Session from June 20, the day President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of Parliament. The session will continue till July 26.

In all, there will be 27 sittings of the Upper House of Indian Parliament.

The Lok Sabha has already been convened from June 17. Newly elected members will take oath on June 17 and 18, and the Speaker's election will be held on June 19.

The Union Budget will be presented on July 5. (ANI)

