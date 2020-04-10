Naidu writes to Andhra Governor regarding amendment moved by YSRCP-led Govt to remove new State Election Commissioner

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu has written a letter to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan against issuance of ordinance by YSRCP-led Government for changing the tenure of current state election commissioner and to appoint new SEC.

"The YSRCP-led Government has brought in amendment to Section 200 of APPR Act, 1994 with vicious design to remove the present State Election Commissioner (SEC) of Andhra Pradesh. Currently, elections to local bodies have been postponed mid-way due to the threat of COVID," Naidu stated in the letter.

"Thus, local body elections are in the process. In such circumstances, what is the necessity to bring in amendment through backdoor in the form of ordinance to change the term and eligibility of the SEC," read the letter.

The TDP chief said that Dr N. Ramesh Kumar, the present AP State Election Commissioner has been appointed by the "Governor of Andhra Pradesh in exercise of the powers conferred under Article 243 K of the Constitution of India read with Sub-Section (2) of Section 200 of the Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Act, 1994."

"Accordingly, he was appointed on 30th January 2016 for a period of five years. In this backdrop, to make amendments to the term and eligibility is illegal. Further, to apply the said amendment now when the Commissioner is in position is unethical and against the law. If any, the amendment is applicable after this present Commissioner's term of office is completed," read the letter. (ANI)

