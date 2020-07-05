Naidu's interest lies in real estate, not in state: Andhra Minister Dharmana Krishnadas

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Minister Dharmana Krishnadas has slammed TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu (NCBN) for opposing decentralisation of state capital and alleged that Naidu's interest lies in 'real estate and not in the state'.

While speaking to media, Krishnadas said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's government is working for the decentralisation of governance, equal justice and development of all regions.

"Nobody is opposing the decentralisation of state capital except those whom NCBN brought forcibly, and those who had bought lands in the area, as they have real estate concerns in the area," he said.

He further said that the north Andhra region has been neglected since decades and left for backwardness, and now Reddy is doing justice to the region. "Chandrababu and TDP opposing justice to the north Andhra region, and it is causing pain to us," he added.

Cornering Naidu, he said that he remained a "traitor for North Andhra and Rayala Seema regions", and that is why TDP had tasted worst defeat in 2019 assembly elections.

"Visakhapatnam is the biggest city in the state, and it has the capacity to compete with Mumbai in 20 years," he added.

"When the government announced Visakhapatnam as the executive capital of the state; TDP leaders went to court. Chandrababu has never thought of doing justice to the north Andhra region. Kurnool was the first capital of Andhra, but it has lost its glory," he added.

He further said than now when Jagan announced Kurnool as the judicial capital of the state, TDP is trying to stop that in the legislative council.

The Minister added that people of the state including those in Krishna and Guntur districts, are "strongly opposing the dramas of TDP".

The agitation staged by the residents of 29 villages, demanding the Andhra Pradesh Government to withdraw its decision to decentralise the capital into three, reached 200 days on Saturday.

The villagers expressed their fear that if capital is decentralised, the future of the upcoming generation would be "jeopardised". (ANI)

