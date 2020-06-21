Nainital-based ARIES organises live telecast of solar eclipse 2020 on social media

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], June 21 (ANI): Nainital-based Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES) has organised a live telecast of the annular solar eclipse, which takes place today, on social media platforms like YouTube and Facebook.

Taking to Twitter, Department of Science and Technology wrote: "Telecast of Annular Solar Eclipse 2020 from @ARIESNainital, Uttarakhand. Telescope Details: 15 cm Solar Telescope with H-alpha filter Time: 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM @YouTube."

A rare celestial event, annular solar eclipse, which is popularly known as the "ring of fire" eclipse, was visible in several parts of India on Sunday.

It is the first solar eclipse of this year takes place on the summer solstice, which is the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere.

While people living along the path annular eclipse passing through Anupgarh, Suratgarh, Sirsa, Jakhal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Dehradun, Tapowan and Joshimath will be able to see the annular phase, people in rest of India can witness a partial eclipse, said the Ministry of Science and Technology. (ANI)