Nainital HC permits CBI to register FIR, initiate probe against Rawat

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Nainital High Court on Monday permitted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register an FIR and commence the investigation in an alleged sting case involving former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat.

The investigating agency submitted the preliminary inquiry report before Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, who slated the matter to November 1.

Justice Dhulia said that if CBI inquiry order of March 31, 2016, is wrong then they will not be allowed to make an arrest in the case.

Senior lawyers Kapil Sibal and Deva Dutt Kamat appeared on behalf of Rawat in the court today.

Speaking to ANI, Kamat said, "Any action taken by CBI, including registration of any FIR, will be subject to final the decision in the writ petition."

The video, which surfaced in 2016, purportedly showed him negotiating a deal to bringing nine rebel MLAs back into Congress' fold. The state was under president's rule at that time.

After Rawat's victory in the floor test, the state cabinet had decided to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter. The central government had, however, rejected the proposal. (ANI)

