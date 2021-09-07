Nainital HC to conduct regular hearing on petition challenging election of BJP MLA Cheema

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], September 7 (ANI): Nainital High Court on Tuesday ruled to conduct a regular hearing on a petition challenging the election of BJP MLA Harbhajan Singh Cheema from Kashipur.

The petitioner had alleged that Cheema had given wrong facts in his nomination filing for 2017 Assembly elections.



The court has rejected the application filed by MLA Cheema. The matter was heard in the bench of Justice RC Khulbe.

In the election petition filed in 2017 by Kashipur resident Rajeev Aggarwal, it is alleged that Cheema has shown wrong facts in his nomination in the 2017 assembly elections. In the PAN card of the MLA, the date of birth is written as January 8, 1944, while in the passport it is April 7, 1946.

Cheema has also not given information about the sales tax liability of Rs 10 lakh in the nomination paper, the petitioner has demanded the court to cancel the election. (ANI)

