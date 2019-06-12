Governor of Manipur Najma Heptulla speaks to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]
Najma Heptulla hails Centre's decision to give scholarships to 5 cr minority students

ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2019 10:57 IST

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Former Union Minister and Governor of Manipur Najma Heptulla on Wednesday lauded the BJP-led Central government for its decision to provide scholarships to 5 crore students belonging to the minority communities in the next five years saying "such moves will increase the faith of minorities on this government."
Heptulla also hailed the government for initiating significant steps towards modernization of education in Madrassas.
"I congratulate the government for taking such steps. When I was the minister, I also started skill development programs in Madrasas. This is good that the government will impart formal education in Madrasas. This will help children coming out of Madrassa to do well in the future," she said.
The statement from Heptualla came after Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday announced "Madrasas are in large number across the country. They will be connected with the formal education and mainstream education so that those children studying there can also contribute in the development of the society." (ANI)

