Deputy Superintendent of Sadar hospital, Dr Krishna, speaking to ANI. Photo/ANI
Nalanda: Doctors go on strike after JDU MLA misbehaves with civil surgeon at Sadar Hospital

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 07:29 IST

Nalanda (Bihar) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Doctors at the Sadar Hospital have gone on a strike accusing Janata Dal (United) MLA from Asthawan constituency, Jitendra Kumar, of threatening them over the postmortem of his party worker's body.
"Yesterday the doctors refused to work after JD(U) MLA Jitendra Kumar threatened a Civil Surgeon over postmortem of a JDU worker," Deputy Superintendent of Sadar hospital, Dr Krishna, told ANI here.
According to Dr Krishna, the JDU MLA had stopped Dr Pawan Kumar, who was on-duty, from conducting the postmortem and sent him away.
When the Civil Surgeon arrived at the hospital, Kumar started abusing him as well and said, "I think the Civil Surgeon is not capable of doing his work and should be removed."
Dr Krishna, meanwhile, said she wanted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to initiate an enquiry into the matter and demanded action against the MLA. (ANI)

