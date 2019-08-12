Namaz offered in Kondapalli, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar on the occasion of Bakrid

Kondapalli (Telangana) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Special namaz was offered at Hazarat Syed Shah Bukhari Baba Masjid at Kondapalli on Monday on the occasion of Bakrid.

Mylavaram MLA Vasanta Krishna Prasad also offered prayers along with people at Kondapalli.

Later, the langar khana built with the financial aid of MLA Vasanta Krishna Prasad and Ashur khana, built in the memory of Hazarat Syed Moulali Bibi Fatima, were inaugurated.

Namaz was also offered at Machkhowa Eidgah in Guwahati.



On the other hand, foreign nationals from Afghanistan and Ethiopia offered namaz with locals at a mosque in Bhubaneswar.



The holy festival of sacrifice, which falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per the Islamic lunar calendar is being celebrated today.

Bakra Eid or Bakrid is marked by sacrificing an animal that is close to them to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, devotees distribute the offering to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and the needy.

People buy goats or sheep a day prior for sacrifice, on the day commemorating Ibrahim (Abraham) who was to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command.

Other than prepping the feast, people also visit mosques, offer prayers, exchange gifts, meet and greet their loved ones and together enjoy several delicacies that are prepared on the occasion.(ANI)

